Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.46. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $555.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

