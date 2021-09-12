Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 158,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $6,735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.