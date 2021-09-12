Upstart Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Upstart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock valued at $383,267,700. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.