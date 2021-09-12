UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $459,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

