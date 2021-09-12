US Bancorp DE Buys 12,356 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 467,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

