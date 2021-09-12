US Bancorp DE Buys 191 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

HUBG opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

