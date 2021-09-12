US Bancorp DE Buys 7,333 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

