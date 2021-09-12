US Bancorp DE Has $768,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loews were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $53.49 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

