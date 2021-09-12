US Bancorp DE Has $842,000 Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

