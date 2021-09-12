US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.