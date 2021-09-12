US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 85,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,010,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

