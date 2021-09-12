US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,739 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 170.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 523,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.05.

