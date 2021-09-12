Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $25,360.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

