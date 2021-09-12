Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.