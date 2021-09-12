Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,589,000.

IJJ stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 107,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

