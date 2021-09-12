Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 56,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.82.

