Valueworks LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valueworks LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.5% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

