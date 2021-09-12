Valueworks LLC Sells 249 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.72 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.