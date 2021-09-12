Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.69. The company had a trading volume of 644,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

