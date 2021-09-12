Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 97.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.69. 644,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

