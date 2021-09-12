Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Atria Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.