Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after buying an additional 601,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.