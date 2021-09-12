Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Boosted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

