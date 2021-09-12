Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.