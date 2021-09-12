Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT remained flat at $$2.47 on Friday. 197,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,384. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

