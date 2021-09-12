Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 4.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,430,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,279,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 112.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 82.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

