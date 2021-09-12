Verdad Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Sterling Construction makes up about 2.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 148,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

