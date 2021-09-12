Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 121.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

