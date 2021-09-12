Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

