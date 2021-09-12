Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,590 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.