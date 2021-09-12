Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $15,608,114 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $218.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.48. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.13 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

