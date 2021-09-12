Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,961 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

