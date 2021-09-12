Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 215.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.