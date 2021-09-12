Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.