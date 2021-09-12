Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $281,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

JEPI stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.