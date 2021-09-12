Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $281,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

JEPI stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

