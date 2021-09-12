Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

