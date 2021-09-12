Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

JQUA stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

