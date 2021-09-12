Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.65 and its 200-day moving average is $620.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

