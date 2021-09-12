Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in TELUS by 25.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

