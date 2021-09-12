Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

