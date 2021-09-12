Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

HLT stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 235.93 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

