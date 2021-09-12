Viacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,884.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $45,884.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00398046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

