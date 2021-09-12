Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 255,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Viasat by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.