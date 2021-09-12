Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 255,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Viasat by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.