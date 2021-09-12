Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

