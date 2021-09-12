Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 946,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

