Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $5.48 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

