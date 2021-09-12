Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

