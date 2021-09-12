Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $629,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $12,714,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.