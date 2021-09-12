Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,601,034 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,034 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

