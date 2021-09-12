Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Financial Institutions worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.